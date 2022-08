Star gazing

Following on from last night's milky way shot, here is Wylie 2 on top of one of the Devil's Marbles by star light.

For anyone wondering, it is requested that one doesn't climb the marbles, this is thus a PS composite image, and indeed Wylie and the marble are each a daylight shot superimposed in front of the milky way shot.

Posting late tonight as I've just flown home from Sydney and landed a bit late with flight delays.