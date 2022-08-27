Previous
Just a little later by pusspup
Photo 2985

Just a little later

A small outcrop of the Devil's Marbles a little after sunrise. The trees in between should give you a bit of an idea of the size of the 'marbles'.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
such beautiful colours
August 30th, 2022  
