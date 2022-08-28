Previous
Next
Windmill at Dunmarra by pusspup
Photo 2986

Windmill at Dunmarra

At Dunmarra we lashed out on a room for the night at the roadhouse.
There was a dam by the windmill and consequently lots of birdlife.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Perfect timing fav
August 31st, 2022  
Dianne
Nice the way you have something man-made and the natural surrounds.
August 31st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
I do like windmills, birds & what a wonderful gnarled old tree. Fav..
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise