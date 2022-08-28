Sign up
Photo 2986
Windmill at Dunmarra
At Dunmarra we lashed out on a room for the night at the roadhouse.
There was a dam by the windmill and consequently lots of birdlife.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2981
2982
2983
134
2984
2985
135
2986
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th July 2022 4:39pm
Tags
landscape
Babs
ace
Perfect timing fav
August 31st, 2022
Dianne
Nice the way you have something man-made and the natural surrounds.
August 31st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
I do like windmills, birds & what a wonderful gnarled old tree. Fav..
August 31st, 2022
