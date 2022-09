Aileron NT

"Aileron, north of Alice Springs in Anmatjere Country, is more than just a rest stop.



It is the home of the striking giant figure of the ‘Anmatjere Man’ - a sculpture by Mark Egan that stands at 17 metres high and weighs a massive 8 tonnes! "

However, this is not he, but a woman and child (and goanna) at the foot of the hill on which he stands. I didn't crop in hard to the sculpture as the surrounds are so much a part of the whole experience.