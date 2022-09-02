Sign up
Photo 2991
Who can ever resist a windmill?
At the Glendambo roadhouse, this scene was over the road. Never let a chance go by, they say.
There's also a pee wee aka Murray Magpie, leaving the scene as well.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Not me, I find myself looking out for them! Beautiful rural shot, was the bird there, or is it one of yours ;-)
September 5th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, the bird was actually there., I don't think I'd have been bold enough to plop it in midair!
September 5th, 2022
