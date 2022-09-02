Previous
Who can ever resist a windmill? by pusspup
Photo 2991

Who can ever resist a windmill?

At the Glendambo roadhouse, this scene was over the road. Never let a chance go by, they say.
There's also a pee wee aka Murray Magpie, leaving the scene as well.
Diana ace
Not me, I find myself looking out for them! Beautiful rural shot, was the bird there, or is it one of yours ;-)
September 5th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana, the bird was actually there., I don't think I'd have been bold enough to plop it in midair!
September 5th, 2022  
