Desert dawn out of Coober Pedy by pusspup
Desert dawn out of Coober Pedy

En route for Port Augusta. While it can be difficult to get up in the dark, the reward of dawn light can be terrific, and almost always when you're in the desert.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Diana ace
so beautiful, we never get these deep tones here.
September 4th, 2022  
