Photo 2990
Desert dawn out of Coober Pedy
En route for Port Augusta. While it can be difficult to get up in the dark, the reward of dawn light can be terrific, and almost always when you're in the desert.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
dawn
Diana
ace
so beautiful, we never get these deep tones here.
September 4th, 2022
