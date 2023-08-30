Previous
Blue moon by pusspup
Blue moon

Blue moon you saw me standing alone
Without a dream in my heart
Without a love of my own
Blue moon you knew just what I was there for
You heard me saying a prayer for
Someone I really could care for.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Lesley Aldridge ace
Love this shot!
August 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever.
August 30th, 2023  
