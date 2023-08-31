Previous
Pink glow by pusspup
Photo 3353

Pink glow

I'm a sucker for sunsets in wet sand. I hope you are too.

(spoiler alert, this moon is a fake, but I thought the pic needed it)
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely glow.
August 31st, 2023  
JackieR ace
If you'd said it was a blue moon in a pink sunset I'd have believed you
August 31st, 2023  
Christina ace
Stunning - I would never have known about the moon!
August 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and colour, wonderful moody scene.
August 31st, 2023  
