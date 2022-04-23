Previous
small souvenirs by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3520

small souvenirs

She is quietly shining shoes; he sports a forget-me-not behind his left ear but what you cannot see is the large stick he is holding behind his back.

Having made a bid for freedom in early May, 1945, by leaving the column of prisoners being marched away from the German camps, my dad and 2 fellow PoWs sought refuge in a workcamp of 30 other English PoWs at a porcelain factory in Dux.

He and his pals stayed at the factory, scavenging here and there what little food they could. On 18th May, they met 3 American ex-PoWs who had a truck and travelled with them to the American base at Pilsen. There my dad was officially liberated by the Third U.S Army and flown to England via Reims in France.

On 25th May, he arrrived home to his wife at their cottage in Claydon, a sleepy Suffolk village, bringing three exercise books containing his handwritten diaries, documents, photos, his PoW metal dog tag - and these two little figurines.

posted for the theme 'tiny figures' in the Saturday group on Flickr https://flic.kr/p/2ng263U

A big thank you to all the 365 Project friends who have supported me in the publication of my dad's diaries.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Till-We-Meet-Again-Gunner/dp/154404870X





Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze



Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my word Hazel, what a lovely treasure you have shown us here. How strange that the little boy has a stick behind his back. I know I've said so before, but I enjoyed reading your dad's book, and my dad did too. You did an excellent job on your dad's behalf, getting it to print.
April 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Your dad's history should be made into a film. These are very special figurines
April 23rd, 2022  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

I rather tend to agree with you but I don't know any film producers!
April 23rd, 2022  
Hazel ace
@jamibann

My dad would have been so pleased to know that you, and your dad, read and enjoyed his story. It was certainly a labour of love for me, Issi!
April 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@quietpurplehaze Stephen Spielberg?? Nah he'd turn your dad into an unknown American actor as Colin Firth or Benadict Cumberbatch could be too expensive!!
April 23rd, 2022  
