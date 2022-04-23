small souvenirs

She is quietly shining shoes; he sports a forget-me-not behind his left ear but what you cannot see is the large stick he is holding behind his back.
Having made a bid for freedom in early May, 1945, by leaving the column of prisoners being marched away from the German camps, my dad and 2 fellow PoWs sought refuge in a workcamp of 30 other English PoWs at a porcelain factory in Dux.
He and his pals stayed at the factory, scavenging here and there what little food they could. On 18th May, they met 3 American ex-PoWs who had a truck and travelled with them to the American base at Pilsen. There my dad was officially liberated by the Third U.S Army and flown to England via Reims in France.
On 25th May, he arrrived home to his wife at their cottage in Claydon, a sleepy Suffolk village, bringing three exercise books containing his handwritten diaries, documents, photos, his PoW metal dog tag - and these two little figurines.
I rather tend to agree with you but I don't know any film producers!
My dad would have been so pleased to know that you, and your dad, read and enjoyed his story. It was certainly a labour of love for me, Issi!