153 / 365
High or low?
52 week challenge - week 23 - Opposites
Sorry for large upload today. Trying to catch up a bit on 52 week challenge photos.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
figures
,
52wkkac
,
52wc-2020-w17
