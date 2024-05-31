Previous
Reflecting - H&H31 by rensala
Reflecting - H&H31

My friend Dan tonight at supper.

I’ve really enjoyed the Half & Half challenge again this month - it forces me to look at the world around me with a different eye. Thank you for all of your comments and views in support, these are always very much appreciated
Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of the reflection.
May 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A creative half and half!
May 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very creative!
May 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
May 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one for half and half.
May 31st, 2024  
KV ace
Nice one.
May 31st, 2024  
