Photo 3021
One more Monarch [Filler]
At the Plant Biology Greenhouse garden on campus yesterday.
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
IMG_9076S120x72Atm :: 250mm
23rd October 2019
23rd Oct 19
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Views
2
1
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
22nd October 2019 2:57pm
insect
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
lepidoptera
,
danaus plexippus
,
tmbutterflies
,
nymphalidae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
danainae
,
siuc-garden
,
tminsects
,
tm55-250mm
,
tmfiller
,
tmbutterflies2019
Fr1da
Wonderful detail and colours !
January 6th, 2020
