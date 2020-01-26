Previous
Hands (27 months) by rhoing
Hands (27 months)

Not the sharpest image. She moves too fast for 1/40"!
Although she hasn't seen the movie, just song videos, she's all about Anna & Elsa.

[ IMG_0538S8x6Sctm :: 55mm ]
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Thom Mitchell
