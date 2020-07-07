Previous
Next
Pandemic Puzzle #8 by rhoing
Photo 3195

Pandemic Puzzle #8

Book covers. This one was a bit fun.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Why aren’t dryer cabinets the same? [Travel-day Filler]”
2 years ago: “‘Bottlebrush Buckeye’ [Filler]”
3 years ago: “Pearl Crescent [Filler #47 — Another travel day]”
4 years ago: “After 7½" of rain…”
5 years ago: “But the Western conifer seed bugs seem to like it…”
6 years ago: “Queen Anne’s Lace”
7 years ago: “Papilio glaucus”
8 years ago: “Local history museum”
9 years ago: “Geek Toys III”

[ IMG_20200707_085359640B20C10 :: cell phone ]
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise