Photo 3195
Pandemic Puzzle #8
Book covers. This one was a bit fun.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Why aren’t dryer cabinets the same? [Travel-day Filler]”
2 years ago:
“‘Bottlebrush Buckeye’ [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent [Filler #47 — Another travel day]”
4 years ago:
“After 7½" of rain…”
5 years ago:
“But the Western conifer seed bugs seem to like it…”
6 years ago:
“Queen Anne’s Lace”
7 years ago:
“Papilio glaucus”
8 years ago:
“Local history museum”
9 years ago:
“Geek Toys III”
[ IMG_20200707_085359640B20C10 :: cell phone ]
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3195
photos
45
followers
34
following
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
Tags
books
,
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
pandemic
,
tm-moto
,
shelter-in-place
