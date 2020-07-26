Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail by rhoing
Photo 3214

Spicebush Swallowtail

Coaxed another frame out of the long lens, but I need to be wary of that quote about insanity: continuing to try something and expecting a different result…

» ID’ed at BAMONA as “Papilio troilus” or “Spicebush Swallowtail”
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ IMG_1126S75x75CBB+40Utm :: 250mm ]
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot! Your butterfly bush looks pretty healthy! Mine died. I think it's too hot here for them.
August 18th, 2020  
