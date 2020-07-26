Sign up
Photo 3214
Spicebush Swallowtail
Coaxed another frame out of the long lens, but I need to be wary of that quote about insanity: continuing to try something and expecting a different result…
ID’ed at BAMONA
as “
Papilio troilus
” or “Spicebush Swallowtail”
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
BugGuide
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Finally, a yellow Tiger!”
2 years ago:
“Last butterfly for a while!”
3 years ago:
“Eastern Pondhawk [Filler #52]”
4 years ago:
“Travel day”
5 years ago:
“Golden Silk Orbweaver”
6 years ago:
“First swallowtail of the year”
7 years ago:
“Fiery Skipper? No! “Sachem” (Sigh)”
8 years ago:
“My, but what large eyes you have!”
9 years ago:
“Another travel day...”
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
insect
butterfly
swallowtail
lepidoptera
swallowtail butterfly
spicebush swallowtail
tmbutterflies
papilio troilus
bamona-confirmed
garden-visitor
papilionidae
papilioninae
tminsects
tm55-250mm
tmbutterflies2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot! Your butterfly bush looks pretty healthy! Mine died. I think it's too hot here for them.
August 18th, 2020
