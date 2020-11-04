Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3314
A walk in the park [SOOC]
So to speak. Same nearby trail as
another November day two years ago
.
Getting some interest in our
rowing shell
today!
» About Chautauqua Bottoms: [
Green Earth
] [
AllTrails
] [
Carbondale Times
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Autumn rowing”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Looking up [filler]”
4 years ago:
“Autumn”
5 years ago:
“And the answer is: 7 bags.”
6 years ago:
“The ‘inside’ project”
7 years ago:
“Texture”
8 years ago:
“Well *THIS* was a surprise!”
9 years ago:
“Looking for green!”
[ PXL_20201104_173607207SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
4th November 2020
4th Nov 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3314
photos
49
followers
35
following
Tags
trail
,
hiking
,
illinois
,
carbondale
,
tm-p4a
,
chautauqua bottoms
