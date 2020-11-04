Previous
Next
A walk in the park [SOOC] by rhoing
Photo 3314

A walk in the park [SOOC]

So to speak. Same nearby trail as another November day two years ago.

Getting some interest in our rowing shell today!

» About Chautauqua Bottoms: [ Green Earth ] [ AllTrails ] [ Carbondale Times ]

Looking back
1 year ago: “Autumn rowing”
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: “Looking up [filler]”
4 years ago: “Autumn”
5 years ago: “And the answer is: 7 bags.”
6 years ago: “The ‘inside’ project”
7 years ago: “Texture”
8 years ago: “Well *THIS* was a surprise!”
9 years ago: “Looking for green!”

[ PXL_20201104_173607207SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
4th November 2020 4th Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise