Pandemic Puzzle(s) #22 (at least) by rhoing
Photo 3313

Pandemic Puzzle(s) #22 (at least)

Two different 500-piece puzzles of the same scene (“before” and “after”)…
… without benefit of images of the assembled puzzles…
… and the two puzzles’ pieces are in the same bag.
It was hard!

From Mystery Game Central:
“From the Alphabet Murder Puzzle Series, this jigsaw combines … puzzling with a murder mystery. First you must assemble two different 500 piece puzzles of ‘before’ and ‘after’ crime scenes. To preserve the mystery, no actual puzzle art is shown on or in the box. But that's not all - the puzzle pieces for both puzzles are in the same bag! After you complete the puzzles, you read a mystery booklet and, using the evidence provided in the jigsaw puzzles, you solve the baffling murder mystery.
Two 500-piece puzzles, each 13" x 19".”

[ PXL_20201103_160913465S83x115B15C10 :: cell phone ]
3rd November 2020 3rd Nov 20

Photo Details

