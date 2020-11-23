Sign up
Photo 3333
Meet a $16.50 light bulb.
For a refrigerator.
Looks new, you say? The refrigerator was new in May, 2019. So much for LEDs lasting waaaay longer than incandescents. I am not happy, Maytag…
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Happy Thanksgiving!”
4 years ago:
“Pumpkin-Pecan Pie”
5 years ago:
“It’s that time of year!”
6 years ago:
“Packed to the gills…”
7 years ago:
“Heather”
8 years ago:
“Out for a walk…”
9 years ago:
“Thanksgiving flowers”
[ PXL_20201123_221252893.PORTRAIT_Cs9x675tm :: cell phone ]
23rd November 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3333
photos
48
followers
35
following
913% complete
View this month »
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
23rd November 2020 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
bulb
,
led
,
refrigerator
,
light bulb
,
obsolescence
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Send them an email or better yet a registered letter. Tell them you're dissatisfied with the quality. I'll bet you'll get a new light bulb! I had a friend in Maryland that did this a lot. One time she wrote a company about their diaper pins and how they dulled after one use. A few weeks later, she received a whole box full!
January 27th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Argh
January 27th, 2021
Jane Anderson
ace
Hopefully this one will be better!
January 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
yeah, whatever they say and whatever happen is not always the same! Frustrating
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
