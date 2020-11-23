Previous
Meet a $16.50 light bulb. by rhoing
Photo 3333

Meet a $16.50 light bulb.

For a refrigerator. Looks new, you say? The refrigerator was new in May, 2019. So much for LEDs lasting waaaay longer than incandescents. I am not happy, Maytag…

[ PXL_20201123_221252893.PORTRAIT_Cs9x675tm :: cell phone ]
23rd November 2020 23rd Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Send them an email or better yet a registered letter. Tell them you're dissatisfied with the quality. I'll bet you'll get a new light bulb! I had a friend in Maryland that did this a lot. One time she wrote a company about their diaper pins and how they dulled after one use. A few weeks later, she received a whole box full!
January 27th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Argh
January 27th, 2021  
Jane Anderson ace
Hopefully this one will be better!
January 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
yeah, whatever they say and whatever happen is not always the same! Frustrating
January 27th, 2021  
