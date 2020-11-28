Sign up
Photo 3338
Selective coloring 2 [Filler]
Yesterday, just the trees.
Today, just the coats.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Family Game Night”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Two days later”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“I guess they couldn't make up their mind.”
6 years ago:
“Workin’ off the turkey!”
7 years ago:
“Thanksgiving in Massachusetts”
8 years ago:
“Inside the greenhouse”
9 years ago:
“A space comparison…”
[ PXL_20201127_181437823S12x9SctmB :: cell phone ]
28th November 2020
28th Nov 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3338
photos
48
followers
35
following
914% complete
View this month »
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
27th November 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ohio
,
fremont
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
spiegel grove
,
hayes memorial
,
tmfiller
,
rutherford b. hayes presidential library and museums
,
tm-p4a
