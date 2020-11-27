Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3337
Selective coloring 1
A walk in the park. At Spiegel Grove, Fremont, OH.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“At the radio station again…”
3 years ago:
“Wait! What happened to *Santa's* wife???”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Not just a bag of water over a door… [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“One tradition continues”
7 years ago:
“[Finally] Figured out “Custom White Balance”!”
8 years ago:
“*In* the greenhouse”
9 years ago:
“The ‘Dark Matter’ of Digital”
[ PXL_20201127_181437823S12x9SctmA :: cell phone ]
27th November 2020
27th Nov 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3337
photos
48
followers
35
following
914% complete
View this month »
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
27th November 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ohio
,
fremont
,
tm-selective-coloring
,
spiegel grove
,
hayes memorial
,
rutherford b. hayes presidential library and museums
,
tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close