Previous
Next
Repeal Day program: ‘Prohibition in Detroit’ [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3353

Repeal Day program: ‘Prohibition in Detroit’ [Filler]

Eighty-seven years ago December 5, the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution repealed the 18th Amendment’s (January, 1919) prohibitions related to alcohol.

Last weekend we “attended” a Detroit History Tours Zoom program on “Prohibition in Detroit.” As part of the fun, the presenter sent some prohibition-themed cocktail recipes. This drink is “The Witching Hour”: sugar cube, lemon wedge, vodka, limoncello, raspberry liqueur, and sugar to rim the glass. I thought I had limoncello the night we did this program, but it turned out I didn't. So I cooked up a batch the following day, when this photo was taken.

From Today’s Document from the National Archives for December 05: “On December 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified, as announced in this proclamation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment of January 16, 1919, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol.

Looking back
1 year ago: No post
2 years ago: “Being the proverbial ‘squeaky wheel’”
3 years ago: “Pine cone ‘scale’”
4 years ago: “Learning about car batteries…”
5 years ago: “warm cookies delivered until 3 AM”
6 years ago: “What's ‘wrong’ with this photo?”
7 years ago: “Greg & Clare”
8 years ago: “Travel day…”
9 years ago: “Fade to bokeh”

[ PXL_20201207_035514103e100cwS90x78Utm :: cell phone ]
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love history! Cheers, Thom!
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise