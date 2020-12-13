Repeal Day program: ‘Prohibition in Detroit’ [Filler]
Eighty-seven years ago December 5, the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution repealed the 18th Amendment’s (January, 1919) prohibitions related to alcohol.
Last weekend we “attended” a Detroit History Tours Zoom program on “Prohibition in Detroit.” As part of the fun, the presenter sent some prohibition-themed cocktail recipes. This drink is “The Witching Hour”: sugar cube, lemon wedge, vodka, limoncello, raspberry liqueur, and sugar to rim the glass. I thought I had limoncello the night we did this program, but it turned out I didn't. So I cooked up a batch the following day, when this photo was taken.
From Today’s Document from the National Archives for December 05: “On December 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified, as announced in this proclamation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment of January 16, 1919, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol.”