My best result so far [Filler] by rhoing
My best result so far [Filler]

Inexpensive cut of beef cooked sous vide. Finished in a hot, hot, cast iron skillet on the grill to crisp the outside and keep the splatter off the stove. This is to balance all the recent alcohol-and-drinking posts!

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
