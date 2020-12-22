Previous
Next
The focus is real by rhoing
Photo 3360

The focus is real

She’s paying attention! “Mimi” is reading to her (with her brother on Mimi’s lap). The title above is a frequent comment from our younger daughter.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Christmastime with a 2-year old!”
2 years ago: “IND [Travel day]”
3 years ago: “Auntie Grace”
4 years ago: “Travel day: jet inside the terminal…”
5 years ago: “My first MRI”
6 years ago: “Restart the clock… Again.”
7 years ago: “Older daughter is ‘ARRIVED’”
8 years ago: “Packaged for customer convenience?”
9 years ago: “Tree ornament”

[ PXL_20201222_112458811.PORTRAIT_S75x100Otm :: cell phone ]
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful eyes! Such a precious shot.
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise