Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3360
The focus is real
She’s paying attention! “Mimi” is reading to her (with her brother on Mimi’s lap). The title above is a frequent comment from our
younger daughter
.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Christmastime with a 2-year old!”
2 years ago:
“IND [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“Auntie Grace”
4 years ago:
“Travel day: jet inside the terminal…”
5 years ago:
“My first MRI”
6 years ago:
“Restart the clock… Again.”
7 years ago:
“Older daughter is ‘ARRIVED’”
8 years ago:
“Packaged for customer convenience?”
9 years ago:
“Tree ornament”
[ PXL_20201222_112458811.PORTRAIT_S75x100Otm :: cell phone ]
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3360
photos
49
followers
35
following
920% complete
View this month »
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
22nd December 2020 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
focus
,
granddaughter
,
attention
,
grandchild
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful eyes! Such a precious shot.
March 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close