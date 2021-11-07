Sign up
Photo 3649
Before ‘vernalization’
The seeds I harvested from three Butterfly Milkweed plants (
Asclepias tuberosa
). They will get put in a zip-lock bag and then the kitchen freezer for “
vernalization
.”
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Another beautiful fall day”
2 years ago:
“Tile setting artifacts”
3 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
4 years ago:
“Every project…”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Clematis virginiana (Woodbine, Virgin's Bower)”
7 years ago:
“Leaf ‘venation’ detail”
8 years ago:
“Three-leafed clover”
9 years ago:
“Deep in thought?”
10 years ago:
“Pretty or Creepy?”
7th November 2021
Tags
plant
,
seeds
,
tmplants
,
apocynaceae
,
dogbane
,
butterfly milkweed
,
tmseeds
,
asclepias tuberosa
,
butterfly-weed
,
pleurisy root
,
chigger flower
