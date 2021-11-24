Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3664
#7 is coming…
On her birthday, Clare’s mom learns that great-grandchild #7 is expected in mid-June. It will be our younger daughter’s first. This news delivered by Zoom…
Zoom
reminds me of a YouTube video posted by Julie Nolke early in the pandemic:
“Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self”
Awkward composition or crop? Yeah, I cropped out and ETSOOI’ed someone who does
not
give permission for their image to be put online…
Note the
Band-Aid on Clare’s thumb
…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Happy Birthday, Mom!”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Old-fashioned pharmacy…”
4 years ago:
“4. Not 5. 4.”
5 years ago:
“Leaves”
6 years ago:
“‘Cabbage tree’ maybe?”
7 years ago:
“680 miles. One frame. 11:25 p.m. Any questions?”
8 years ago:
“‘Decadence’?”
9 years ago:
“Jenny & Steve”
10 years ago:
“Before the turkey!”
[ PXL_20211124_214023807S12x9Cs :: cell phone ]
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3664
photos
42
followers
33
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
24th November 2021 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
mother
,
news
,
daughter
,
grandmother
,
great-grandmother
,
great-grandchildren
,
great-grandchild
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
Great smiles! You are so blessed. =)
July 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Congratulations ! sweet capture of the action.
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close