#7 is coming… by rhoing
Photo 3664

#7 is coming…

On her birthday, Clare’s mom learns that great-grandchild #7 is expected in mid-June. It will be our younger daughter’s first. This news delivered by Zoom…

Zoom reminds me of a YouTube video posted by Julie Nolke early in the pandemic:
“Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self”

Awkward composition or crop? Yeah, I cropped out and ETSOOI’ed someone who does not give permission for their image to be put online…

Note the Band-Aid on Clare’s thumb

24th November 2021
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Mags ace
Great smiles! You are so blessed. =)
July 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Congratulations ! sweet capture of the action.
July 4th, 2022  
