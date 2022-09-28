Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3764
Lame post eleventy-billion
While it’s a lame “photography post,” I am still fascinated —
as evidenced by a previous post
— by the geometry and “gradient” lighting/shading cast by a bulb-and-shade. Yeeaah, this is what happens when you’re out of ideas and don’t get out much…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Time to trim the bangs”
3 years ago:
“Biking on the beach”
4 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
5 years ago:
“New-to-me moth”
6 years ago:
“Danni”
7 years ago:
“There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
8 years ago:
“First time snorkeling!”
9 years ago:
“Sunday morning surprise”
10 years ago:
“My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
11 years ago:
“Fall flowers”
[ PXL_20220929_021515340S105x70O :: cell phone ]
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3764
photos
40
followers
32
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
28th September 2022 9:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamp
,
gradient
,
shading
,
tmlameposts
,
tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close