Previous
Next
Lame post eleventy-billion by rhoing
Photo 3764

Lame post eleventy-billion

While it’s a lame “photography post,” I am still fascinated — as evidenced by a previous post — by the geometry and “gradient” lighting/shading cast by a bulb-and-shade. Yeeaah, this is what happens when you’re out of ideas and don’t get out much…

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Time to trim the bangs”
 3 years ago: “Biking on the beach”
 4 years ago: “Painted Lady”
 5 years ago: “New-to-me moth”
 6 years ago: “Danni”
 7 years ago: “There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
 8 years ago: “First time snorkeling!”
 9 years ago: “Sunday morning surprise”
10 years ago: “My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
11 years ago: “Fall flowers”

[ PXL_20220929_021515340S105x70O :: cell phone ]
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1031% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise