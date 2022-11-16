Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3871
Time for a change [Filter/Filler]
Pretty self-explanatory: changing the HVAC air filter. Nothin’ much to see here; move along…
[ PXL_20221114_220207784e900ccwS100x75Gstm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Specialized tools”
2 years ago:
“Assembled!”
(indoor rower)
3 years ago:
“Hoover Dam”
4 years ago:
“Half-marathon (on a rower)”
5 years ago:
“Shadow selfie”
6 years ago:
“Much calmer today”
7 years ago:
“No photo”
8 years ago:
“Whew!”
9 years ago:
“‘Life on the edge’ (with an STD)”
10 years ago:
“Water break”
11 years ago:
“More stained glass work”
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3872
photos
40
followers
37
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
14th November 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hvac
,
air filter
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close