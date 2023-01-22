If only I found this *before*… [Filler]

Recovering five chairs takes a lot of staples and I didn’t seem to have any that fit this Stanley Bostitch stapler. So off I go to the hardware store.
Found staples that were supposed to fit my model, but just to confirm, I took a bundle out of the box and tried to load them in my stapler, which I had taken to the store with me. And tried. And tried. No luck.
So I sought help. Two guys tried to help me, with no resolution. I thanked them and tried a different strategy. Instead of backing out the spring-loaded slider and loading them in that way, I tried accessing the staple tray directly by holding the stapler upside-down and dropping them in and then locking the slider in place. Voilà!
I found one of the guys who tried to help me and showed him and he was dumbfounded and said, we have to show [the other guy].
Once I got home and we finished the project, I put the stapler away. There were the instructions/manual. Right there, under “Loading,” is the instruction: “Hold staple gun upside down…” Yeeaahh…