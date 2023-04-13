Previous
Next
Morning coffee by rhoing
Photo 4063

Morning coffee

I just liked the lines & shadow.

[ PXL_20230413_132231101_12x9tm
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise