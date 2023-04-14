Previous
Helleborus (‘Lenten Rose’) by rhoing
Photo 4064

Helleborus (‘Lenten Rose’)

Dinner at Raymond & Jeanne’s for Clare’s birthday. This is in one of Jeanne’s [many] gardens.

From Wikipedia, “Despite names such as ‘winter rose’, ‘Christmas rose’ and ‘Lenten rose’, hellebores are not closely related to the rose family (Rosaceae). Many hellebore species are poisonous.”
» Genus Helleborus images at PhytoImages (not a secure https connection)
» Hellebore at Wikipedia

[ PXL_20230414_002508402_8x8tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
