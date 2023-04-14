Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4064
Helleborus (‘Lenten Rose’)
Dinner at Raymond & Jeanne’s for Clare’s birthday. This is in one of Jeanne’s [many] gardens.
From
Wikipedia
, “Despite names such as ‘winter rose’, ‘Christmas rose’ and ‘Lenten rose’, hellebores are not closely related to the rose family (Rosaceae). Many hellebore species are poisonous.”
»
Genus Helleborus images at PhytoImages
(
not
a secure http
s
connection)
»
Hellebore at Wikipedia
[ PXL_20230414_002508402_8x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Made it!”
(finished my class for the retiree-learners)
2 years ago:
“Azalea”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Soffit removal completed [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“My knees buckle…”
6 years ago:
“Good Friday”
7 years ago:
“Lines 47 & 48”
8 years ago:
“Fire star orchid”
9 years ago:
“Eastern redbud”
10 years ago:
“The last two pieces…”
11 years ago:
“Confession time”
12 years ago:
“The Hard and The Delicate”
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4072
photos
32
followers
36
following
1115% complete
View this month »
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
flower
,
leaves
,
hellebore
,
lenten rose
,
helleborus
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
ranunculaceae
,
tmfruit
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p4a
,
wacker-garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close