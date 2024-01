I don’t know or recall what business this is, but they have this one tree beautifully decorated each year. It’s perhaps difficult to tell, but the trunk is wrapped with white lights, while the ends of the branches are strung with yellow/gold lights. For the first time, tonight I have stopped for a 365 photo.[ PXL_20231210_003621211_12x9tm :: cell phone ] Looking back — Wow; arough date!*1 year ago:2 years ago:3 years ago: “Pandemic puzzle #27+” 4 years ago:5 years ago:6 years ago:7 years ago:8 years ago: “New tires” 9 years ago: “Aluminum plant” 10 years ago: “Ta-da!” 11 years ago: “Hank Mitchell, 1931–2012” 12 years ago: “Christmas tree bokeh…” ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* This is typically the time I’m working on a large, end-of-the-year, annual family photo project. This year’s edition of the family photo calendar is not quite done…