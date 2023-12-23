Sign up
Photo 4112
Mother & Daughter
Clare & our older daughter Jenny.
[ PXL_20231223_173634626_S12x9tmON1 :: cell phone ]
December 23 posts
1 year ago:
“Glue + clamp = Happy boy”
2 years ago:
“Mother & Daughter”
(but down one generation)
3 years ago:
“I suppose I need to alternate”
4 years ago:
“Christmas dishes”
5 years ago:
“Great subject; not-so-great photo”
(not even “not-so-great” — this is
terrible
!)
6 years ago:
“Getting the morning news with Grandma”
7 years ago:
“Isn't this what everybody does on holiday vacations?”
8 years ago:
“Neal & Grace”
9 years ago:
“Younger daughter now engaged!”
10 years ago:
“Christmas cookies!”
11 years ago:
“Lights and beads”
12 years ago:
“The stockings were hung by the chimney with care…”
23rd December 2023
2
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd December 2023 10:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daughters
,
tmdaughters
,
mother-and-daughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tm-jenny
,
tm-clare
,
tm23dec
Mags
ace
Aww! I wish I had more of these kind of captures. Well done, Thom!
February 10th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
Thanks!
I had Portrait mode set on the phone camera, but the toaster in the background was still too obvious, so I refamiliarized myself with masking and blurred the toaster (and the rest of the background) more. The edges of what's blurred and what's not-blurred are always the problem if the AI doesn't do a perfect job. This isn't perfect, but it's better than what came out of the "camera."
February 10th, 2024
I had Portrait mode set on the phone camera, but the toaster in the background was still too obvious, so I refamiliarized myself with masking and blurred the toaster (and the rest of the background) more. The edges of what's blurred and what's not-blurred are always the problem if the AI doesn't do a perfect job. This isn't perfect, but it's better than what came out of the "camera."