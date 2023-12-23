Previous
Mother & Daughter by rhoing
Photo 4112

Mother & Daughter

Clare & our older daughter Jenny.

[ PXL_20231223_173634626_S12x9tmON1 :: cell phone ]

23rd December 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Aww! I wish I had more of these kind of captures. Well done, Thom!
February 10th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Thanks!
I had Portrait mode set on the phone camera, but the toaster in the background was still too obvious, so I refamiliarized myself with masking and blurred the toaster (and the rest of the background) more. The edges of what's blurred and what's not-blurred are always the problem if the AI doesn't do a perfect job. This isn't perfect, but it's better than what came out of the "camera."
February 10th, 2024  
