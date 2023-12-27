Sign up
Photo 4116
Body ‘English’ (Year 14 begins!)
Candlepin bowling: much harder than it looks! She had her birthday party with friends here last fall but adults didn’t participate. Today it was just her family, Mimi and PapaThom.
»
body English
»
Candlepin bowling
•
Comparison to ten-pin bowling
(interesting stuff here!)
»
Wamesit Lanes
The first/only 365 post tagged with ‘
candlepin
’, ‘
candlepin bowling
’, or ‘
candlepin-bowling
’; really?
[ PXL_20231227_160707552_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
December 27 posts
(
Ten
travel days!)
1 year ago:
“Off the road [Travel day]”
2 years ago:
“One person’s ‘art’… [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn”
4 years ago:
No post
(very curious…)
5 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny [Travel day filler]”
6 years ago:
“Year 8 begins: another travel day”
7 years ago:
“Travel day: Year #7 begins”
8 years ago:
“Travel day”
9 years ago:
“‘Grandma’s house’ [Travel day]”
10 years ago:
“Three of Mom’s granddaughters”
11 years ago:
“No picnic today [Travel day]”
12 years ago:
“Mom’s guest room [Travel day]”
13 years ago:
“Noah Webster Home (my first post) [Travel day]”
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
5
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4150
photos
33
followers
38
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
bowling
,
granddaughters
,
candlepin
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm27dec
,
candlepin bowling
,
candlepin-bowling
Mags
ace
Great action capture! I miss bowling. Very few lanes left around here.
February 21st, 2024
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
Bummer! This bowling alley also had ten-pin lanes; the pins and balls looked humongous!
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@rhoing
It really is a bummer. It was one of things I used to do with my dad. Just the two of us. Miss that! And I did not know there was anything but 10-pin lanes. =)
February 21st, 2024
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
I knew there was something other than ten-pin, but I’d never seen anything else until last fall. The Wikipedia page says candlepin “is played primarily in the Canadian Maritime provinces and the New England region of the United States.”
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Probably why I never heard of it before then. We didn't spend any time in those places.
February 21st, 2024
