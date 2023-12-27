Previous
Body ‘English’ (Year 14 begins!) by rhoing
Body ‘English’ (Year 14 begins!)

Candlepin bowling: much harder than it looks! She had her birthday party with friends here last fall but adults didn’t participate. Today it was just her family, Mimi and PapaThom.
» body English
» Candlepin bowling
    • Comparison to ten-pin bowling (interesting stuff here!)
» Wamesit Lanes

The first/only 365 post tagged with ‘candlepin’, ‘candlepin bowling’, or ‘candlepin-bowling’; really?

[ PXL_20231227_160707552_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

December 27 posts (Ten travel days!)
  1 year ago: “Off the road [Travel day]”
 2 years ago: “One person’s ‘art’… [Travel day]”
 3 years ago: “Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn”
 4 years ago: No post (very curious…)
 5 years ago: “Steve & Jenny [Travel day filler]”
 6 years ago: “Year 8 begins: another travel day”
 7 years ago: “Travel day: Year #7 begins”
 8 years ago: “Travel day”
 9 years ago: “‘Grandma’s house’ [Travel day]”
10 years ago: “Three of Mom’s granddaughters”
11 years ago: “No picnic today [Travel day]”
12 years ago: “Mom’s guest room [Travel day]”
13 years ago: “Noah Webster Home (my first post) [Travel day]”
27th December 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...


Photo Details

Mags ace
Great action capture! I miss bowling. Very few lanes left around here.
February 21st, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Bummer! This bowling alley also had ten-pin lanes; the pins and balls looked humongous!
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@rhoing It really is a bummer. It was one of things I used to do with my dad. Just the two of us. Miss that! And I did not know there was anything but 10-pin lanes. =)
February 21st, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam I knew there was something other than ten-pin, but I’d never seen anything else until last fall. The Wikipedia page says candlepin “is played primarily in the Canadian Maritime provinces and the New England region of the United States.”
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@rhoing Probably why I never heard of it before then. We didn't spend any time in those places.
February 21st, 2024  
