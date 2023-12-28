Previous
The entire subdivision… [Travel day]
Photo 4117

The entire subdivision… [Travel day]

was decorated like this. Large homes; elaborate lighting — clearly an affluent neighborhood. We spotted this area on our way to-and-from a restaurant in Hudson, Ohio (The Brew Kettle), from our hotel in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Would return to the restaurant, but the hotel maybe not: the pillows were awful.

Working on finishing out December 2023.

Random observation. I wish there were some universal convention for tagging: space, hyphen, or nothing. Example: [christmas%20lights] [christmas-lights] [christmaslights]

[ PXL_20231228_235808280_16x9tm :: cell phone ]

28th December 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
