Family Christmas tradition by rhoing
Photo 4118

Family Christmas tradition

We exchange “$5 gifts” within the family, but there has to be an order to choosing and whoever goes first gets the final opportunity to “steal” a gift that’s already been opened. So this is our process for determining who goes first. (The rest are numbers drawn from a hat.)

The wrapped gift in the photo is a nested “Russian doll”: Inside is another wrapped container, inside of which is another wrapped container, and so on. Eventually, there is the prized #1 “medal” on a lanyard.

The process for peeling away the wrapped layers: donning the reindeer antlers and oven mitts and claw at the wrapping until the person to the left rolls doubles on a pair of dice.

This is my poster-child image from a Google Pixel camera illustrating why I have to be über-careful with the camera’s “Portrait” setting. There are four regions of carpeted floor in the image. Left to right,
    1. Above Mom’s right arm, the floor is completely blurred.
    2. Between Mom’s arms, the floor is also completely blurred.
    3. At the right edge of the photo, the focus falls away moving upward from the bottom edge.
    4. Small triangle under the left-hand oven mitt is completely sharp.
Gah.

I should have shot in standard “Camera” mode and hoped I could blur the background in ON1.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Happy Anniversary to Clare and me. Spent at another family event with a couple hours of driving.
This is why we celebrated earlier in the month at Freight House.

[ PXL_20231229_195926813.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

29th December 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Sounds like a fun thing to do! You caught a great smile too.
February 22nd, 2024  
