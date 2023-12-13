Terrible photo; “Let’s get that right,” as Gordon would say, but now I’m mixing my cooking shows.
This is Clare and me at “freight house” in Paducah, Kentucky, with chef-owner Sara Bradley. This was a splurge to celebrate our end-of-December anniversary a little early. My mom said our anniversary would get lost in the holidays, and she was right; it’s often the date of a family holiday celebration.
Background leading to this dining experience—
We watch a few cooking shows, but they all started with “Top Chef.” Chef Sara Bradley competed in two seasons of the show, and we knew her restaurant is in Paducah, Kentucky, about 1½ hour’s drive from Carbondale.
For our anniversary celebration, we booked a chef’s tasting. What. An. Experience! The web site says “the freight house six-course tasting experience is one for the adventurous (and hungry),” but they brought us nine different plates and bowls. Chef Sara brought a couple of the dishes to our table herself and chatted with us. She obviously was willing to [happily] pose for a photo with us as well. A most-gracious host!
Photos during our stay at freight house? More than 60! But as Clare said, enjoy the food, too!
We’ve had 44 anniversaries now, but many have been inadequately marked or celebrated, so we’re thinking we should go back to freight house as often as the chef’s tasting menu changes.