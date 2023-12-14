Photo sent to the kids [Filler]

It was our older daughter and son-in-law who turned us on to “Top Chef” so they know who Chef Sara Bradley is and they would definitely recognize “freight house” as her restaurant. So I took this photo of Clare and sent it to the kids with no caption or explanation. Tee-hee ;-)
I post this because on her plate is the amuse-bouche that was served first.
From Wikipedia:
“An amuse-bouche (/əˌmuːzˈbuːʃ/; French: [a.myz.buʃ]) or amuse-gueule (UK: /əˌmuːzˈɡɜːl/, US: /-ˈɡʌl/; French: [a.myz.ɡœl]) is a single, bite-sized hors d’œuvre. Amuse-bouches are different from appetizers in that they are not ordered from a menu by patrons but are served free and according to the chef’s selection alone. These are served both to prepare the guest for the meal and to offer a glimpse of the chef’s style.
“The term is French and literally means ‘mouth amuser’. … In France, amuse-gueule is traditionally used in conversation and literary writing, while amuse-bouche is not even listed in most dictionaries, being a euphemistic hypercorrection that appeared in the 1980s on restaurant menus and used almost only there.”
This amuse-bouche was a deviled egg. I always liked deviled eggs, but this was nothing like any deviled egg I’ve ever had!