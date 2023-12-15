Previous
“I could eat buckets of this” [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4105

Last post from our visit to freight house two nights ago. (I promise! But this was such a memorable date and evening!)

This dish is “French Onion Cabbage”: charred cabbage, carmelized onion jam, grilled bread, gruyere, thyme. Chef Bradley said, “I could eat buckets of this.” So could I! The next plate — a NY strip — was outstanding, but this French Onion Cabbage may have been my favorite dish of the evening.

[ PXL_20231214_005803841_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

15th December 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
It looks so delicious!
February 3rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Yum!
February 3rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Oh. My. Gosh. *So* good!

ON1’s Perfect Eraser took out all the pinpoint light reflections off the food. 👍

I am, however, having a significant problem with ON1; I've submitted a ticket to tech support. (I lose the menu bar and my cursor/pointer completely disappears after a indeterminate amount of time or after some unknown event. I'm suspicious it happens after my system goes to sleep and I wake it up.)
February 3rd, 2024  
