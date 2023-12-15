“I could eat buckets of this” [Filler]

Last post from our visit to freight house two nights ago. (I promise! But this was such a memorable date and evening!)
This dish is “French Onion Cabbage”: charred cabbage, carmelized onion jam, grilled bread, gruyere, thyme. Chef Bradley said, “I could eat buckets of this.” So could I! The next plate — a NY strip — was outstanding, but this French Onion Cabbage may have been my favorite dish of the evening.
ON1’s Perfect Eraser took out all the pinpoint light reflections off the food. 👍
I am, however, having a significant problem with ON1; I've submitted a ticket to tech support. (I lose the menu bar and my cursor/pointer completely disappears after a indeterminate amount of time or after some unknown event. I'm suspicious it happens after my system goes to sleep and I wake it up.)