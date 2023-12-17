Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4101
Mimi’s latest project: After
Two-tone paint scheme. Tonight these get loaded for our departure tomorrow morning.
[ PXL_20231217_184230665_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
All of my December 17th posts
1 year ago:
“Grove City, PA [Travel day]”
Ha! This is where we’ll be tomorrow night!
2 years ago:
“Happy to be off the road”
(This overnight was Erie, PA!)
3 years ago:
“My best result so far [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No Post
5 years ago:
“Brussels sprouts [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Macy’s, Chicago (formerly Marshall Field & Company)”
7 years ago:
“Tired of a ‘tired’ fluorescent fixture…”
8 years ago:
“Moscow Mules”
9 years ago:
“Construction beasts (and a “CSI query”)”
10 years ago:
“Christmas tree skirt”
11 years ago:
“Dad’s ‘concept cars’”
12 years ago:
“The tree is trimmed”
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4116
photos
34
followers
39
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
18th December 2023 12:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diy
,
painting
,
furniture
,
after
,
refinishing
,
wood-furniture
,
tm-p4a
,
youth table
,
youth-table
,
tm17dec
,
youth chairs
,
youth-chairs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close