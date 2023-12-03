Mimi’s latest project

This drop-leaf youth table, with two matching chairs, is Clare’s latest project. There are [at least] four coats of paint on it, and it’s definitely the work of a DIY carpenter. While the design is clever enough and it’s sturdy enough to have survived for several decades, there are obvious indications that it’s not professional quality. The hinges are attached with fasteners that don’t match. Even worse (perhaps for durability?), there are pairs of fasteners that were attached from opposite sides of the wood, leaving obvious marks on the upper surface of the table. But, despite all this, it’s fine for a toddler and this is going to Grandchild #3.
While Clare started sanding, hoping to get to bare wood and stain the piece, there are too many coats of paint, and the underlying wood is nothing special, so Plan B is to sand down the paint drips and repaint it in a two-color scheme.
Clare asked me about any structural changes I would want to make. The table is sturdy enough, but what’s evident here is that I want to add a “stop” for the swinging bars that hold up the leaves when they’re in the “up” position. I pre-drilled the holes for the stop, so the only trepidation drilling into the underside of the tabletop was to not go all the way through. Without an appropriate drill bit with a depth guide, I just wrapped masking tape around the bit. A poor man’s depth guide! I did have to glue the spindles for the back on one of the chairs, but the table and two chairs have held up remarkably well.
Mystery: No one in Clare’s family remembers this table!
As a toddler my daughter had a table with two benches. She used it so much for all her projects from Legos to drawings to eating snacks!