So simple [ Filler ]

Electrical wiring and plumbing travel through holes drilled in the studs.
Drywall and other objects are attached to the walls with screws and nails into the underlying studs.

Problem: Those nails and screws can pierce the plumbing and electrical.

Solution: Nail protection plates.

A box of 50 is $30–50. Compare that to a plumber or electrician making a call.

Huh. Never knew about these.

