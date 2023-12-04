Sign up
Photo 4093
So simple [ Filler ]
Electrical wiring and plumbing travel through holes drilled in the studs.
Drywall and other objects are attached to the walls with screws and nails into the underlying studs.
Problem
: Those nails and screws can pierce the plumbing and electrical.
Solution
:
Nail protection plates
.
A box of 50 is $30–50. Compare that to a plumber or electrician making a call.
Huh. Never knew about these.
[ PXL_20231202_162930796_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
