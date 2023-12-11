Fun ‘chat’ with my daughter [Filler]

Daughter: “Question... You had a CD back in the old house with a band pictured on it ... I want to say one woman and three men and there's a barn or trees behind them”
“I always thought it was Fleetwood Mac but I don't think I'm right. Is there another group you listened to that may have had an album cover that sounds like that?”
Me: “It is Fleetwood Mac” [sending this photo]
Daughter: “Yesssss
Wow!
It was really eating at me
Is that Stevie Nicks??? So young”
Me: “And I did the initial website design for the guy who took the photo!!”
1. The cover photo. It is not the band. From the photographer’s web site: “The band didn't want to appear in the cover picture, so Mick Fleetwood suggested that I create a sort of spiritual proxy band.”
2. My connection. I met D. Gorton as a result of a controversial change in administration at the university. I was designing and maintaining several web sites at the time, and he engaged me to get him on the web. His original web site was entirely his photographs, and his still photos portfolio page is still as I designed it about 25 years ago. Since he went online, he, together with his wife, has been concentrating on producing the documentary videos you can now find on his web site.
About the photographer: “D. Gorton is a photojournalist living in Carbondale, Illinois. He is a former Chief photographer of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Managing Editor for Graphics at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Gorton was on the staff of the New York Times, serving as White House Photographer during much of the Carter and Reagan administrations.”
Given that experience, it was quite the experience sitting in his basement office going through his many clip books looking for images to put on his portfolio page! I still remember his self-criticism of one of his photos: “It’s flat.” I didn’t understand that comment at the time, but I suspect he thought there was too much depth of field.