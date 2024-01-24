It started with cards…

Not many frames the last few days. Clare & I are on a house cleaning trajectory to get ready for a full house in April for the total solar eclipse. Also, I’m trying to plow through all the photo subjects I’ve been setting aside in my office (i.e., the bedroom that’s not currently a bedroom), so that I can throw them away or put them away. (Examples: the answering machine tapes, the micrometer, the old ISP CDs.) But hindering that project is the failed LED light strip in my photo box. I’ve been trying to decide what replacement parts I need from Orangemonkie, but their web site and the email correspondence haven’t been clear, so this decision-making is taking a few days. Also, Clare & I each got new phones this week, so some time has been eaten up by transitioning to new phones. But I digress.
It started with going through all the birthday, anniversary, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, cards and winnowing the pile. But that has progressed into other projects, the most significant of which for me is really going through all my files and boxes and asking if I am ever going to want these again. So here is 40 pounds of paper that went to the curb tonight. Working papers, journal pre-prints, and yes, lots of cards. It’s time consuming, but rewarding. We know that future Thom & Clare will appreciate that 2024 Thom & Clare did this!
First post with my new Pixel 8. Didn’t use Portrait mode, so the blurred background was done in ON1 Photo Raw.