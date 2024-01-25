Not exactly a ‘Rube Goldberg’

These cables power the lighting for my foldio photo box or photo studio. The LED strip is now lighting at only about 30% of its capacity because ten of the 18 diodes have failed completely, 6 are dim, leaving only two that seem to light up at full power. This is the photo I took to share with Orangemonkie to show what cables I have, so that they might help me figure out what I need to do with currently-available components to get back to full lighting.
Originally, the light strip was powered by a 9-volt alkaline battery. When something went bad, they sent me the short cable and the wall outlet adapter. Clearly, the 9-volt battery system was not popular with users, so they were trying something else.
The current solution USB-A and micro USB connections. Of course my SIL says (correctly) that everything should be USB-C now, but that's another conversation; see “Research”.
Corrected the yellowish tint with Whites 47 in ON1.