Not exactly a ‘Rube Goldberg’ by rhoing
Photo 4127

Not exactly a ‘Rube Goldberg’

… but definitely over-complicated. Although this is electrical/electronic connections rather than mechanical, I like Allison Williams’s 2012 characterization of a Rube Goldberg mechanism.

These cables power the lighting for my foldio photo box or photo studio. The LED strip is now lighting at only about 30% of its capacity because ten of the 18 diodes have failed completely, 6 are dim, leaving only two that seem to light up at full power. This is the photo I took to share with Orangemonkie to show what cables I have, so that they might help me figure out what I need to do with currently-available components to get back to full lighting.

Originally, the light strip was powered by a 9-volt alkaline battery. When something went bad, they sent me the short cable and the wall outlet adapter. Clearly, the 9-volt battery system was not popular with users, so they were trying something else.

The current solution USB-A and micro USB connections. Of course my SIL says (correctly) that everything should be USB-C now, but that's another conversation; see “Research”.

Corrected the yellowish tint with Whites 47 in ON1.

» Rube Goldberg Institute
» “Rube Goldberg” at Wikipedia

[ PXL_20240125_200250917_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

25th January 2024

Thom Mitchell

