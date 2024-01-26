Sign up
Previous
Photo 4128
Acadia National Park
Another jigsaw puzzle, but only because we were there; see
October, 2023
.
» A Christmas gift from Clare.
»
This puzzle at Xplorer Maps
» A difficult jigsaw puzzle
[ PXL_20240126_183326172_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
All of my January 26th posts
1 year ago:
“Speaking notes”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Le Vieux-Quebec”
4 years ago:
“Hands (27 months) [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“More Greenhouse filler”
7 years ago:
“So hard photographing food [Lame post #89 … at least]”
8 years ago:
“Trigonometry to the rescue!”
9 years ago:
“ZZ T— Oops; sorry. ‘ZZ Plant’”
10 years ago:
“I think I have a handle on this one…”
11 years ago:
“How many glasses?”
12 years ago:
“Tick. Tock…”
(Not to be confused with TikTok!)
13 years ago:
“Through the mist”
This got a makeover recently; should re-photograph!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
1
0
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzles
,
maps
,
maine
,
acadia national park
,
acadia
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm-p8
,
tm26jan
bkb in the city
The often forgotten park
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
