Previous
Photo 4129
Happy Birthday, Jeanne
Our dear friend, Jeanne.
Dinner was Swedish meatballs.
Dessert was obviously pineapple upside-down cake (v.2 as it happened today).
Background blurred in Google Photos.
Fork on the tablecloth removed with ON1 Photo Raw.
[ PXL_20240128_235914674~3_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
All of my January 28th posts
(This is a pretty lame date for 365 posts…)
1 year ago:
“Uninspired”
2 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed marble”
3 years ago:
“The snow begins [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Spun chair [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Before they go to the curb”
(Yeeaah, but I
still
haven’t thrown ’em away…)
8 years ago:
“Selaginella”
9 years ago:
“Does the orientation of the pattern matter?”
10 years ago:
“Blue Splash”
11 years ago:
“More USB.”
12 years ago:
“The Silence of Sound”
13 years ago:
“A gift of the psychedelic…”
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4129
photos
34
followers
39
following
1131% complete
View this month »
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
28th January 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
birthday
,
pineapple
,
cakes
,
jeanne
,
tmfriends
,
on1
,
tmjeanne
,
tm28jan
,
tm-p8
,
pineapple upside-down cakes
,
upside-down cakes
Mags
ace
Lovely portrait! What? You couldn't blur the background in On1?
February 1st, 2024
