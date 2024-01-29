Sign up
Photo 4130
Happy Birthday, Jeanne: Edit 2 [Filler]
No need to comment.
Since I didn’t take any photos today, I’m posting a second edit of Jeanne from yesterday. This time, it’s all done in ON1. Cropped out the glass this time.
[ PXL_20240128_235914674_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
All of my January 29th posts
1 year ago:
“Detritus”
(Yeeaah, not doin’ that this year…)
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Beans”
4 years ago:
“Good friends”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Sunset in Scottsdale [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Olympus Infinity Stylus”
8 years ago:
“Illustration of ‘calculus’”
9 years ago:
“Fan palm”
10 years ago:
“Variegated feline”
11 years ago:
“Slithering”
12 years ago:
“Entertaining dear friends”
13 years ago:
“Woody?”
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic! The cake looks delicious!
February 2nd, 2024
