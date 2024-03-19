Previous
Photo 4188

Back to the dentist…

On my visit a year, I posted a photo of the railing alongside the gentle ramp from the parking lot to the front door. I vowed to get the story. I had a 6-month appointment last fall, but I don’t think I got the story then. This time, I did.

The dentist was doing some maintenance and renovation work on his office building and grounds and he wanted something to distinguish the setting from the rather plain building. His contractor/designer said he should talk to sculptor and metalsmith John Medwedeff, an independent studio artist since 1988. I have posted two shots of one of his pieces: “Forever Saluki” and “‘Forever Saluki’ II”. Now there are two more posts of Medwedeff’s work.

» John Medwedeff, Sculptor+Metalsmith — He has some pretty cool looking works

Mags ace
Very interesting story and capture!
March 24th, 2024  
