That’s a lot of canola oil by rhoing
Photo 4191

That’s a lot of canola oil

Set up for a Lenten church fish-fry. We don’t eat fried foods at home, so this is one of our occasional guilty pleasures.

Those are 35-pound boxes: 4½ gallons (576 ounces)!** The required nutritional information on the lower-left of the box panel says the serving size is 1 Tbsp, so the panel reports the approximate “servings per container.” As a tablespoon is ½ ounce, there are approximately 1,152 servings in one of those jugs.

We mowed the lawn for the second time this year already. We always hope to not-start until April 1, but that was not in the cards this year. First mowing was 11 days ago.

~~~~~~~~~~~~
** I find it interesting that the packaging displays the weight of a liquid product (35 pounds) more prominently than its liquid volume (4½ gallons). I’m sure there’s a reason for that!
» Image of the front panel of the box

[ PXL_20240322_172144965_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

