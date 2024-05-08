Sign up
Photo 4236
Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily
This is apparently the time this one blooms! It was my post two years ago.
[ PXL_20240508_164409373_LE12tm :: cell phone ]
May 8 posts
1 year ago:
“Caterpillar watch”
2 years ago:
“Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily”
3 years ago:
“Blue spruce”
4 years ago:
“Stripped & stained”
—Wow, this was already four years ago?
5 years ago:
“Reading before Good-bye [Travel day]”
(one of my own favorites of these two)
6 years ago:
“Perfect lake level!”
7 years ago:
No post
8 years ago:
“Winter aconite”
9 years ago:
“Done in front!”
—Wow, so different now!
10 years ago:
“A 1-frame day”
11 years ago:
“Whassup?”
12 years ago:
“Interior design”
13 years ago:
“‘Single’ peony”
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
8th May 2024 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
lily
,
lilium
,
monrovia
,
liliaceae
,
home-garden
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
our-yard
,
tiny orange sensation asiatic lily
,
tiny orange sensation
,
tm-p8
,
tm08may
